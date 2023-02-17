The death of Ullanlinna | Ullanlinna’s psychiatrist described the events at Kauppator to the police as “traumatic”

The psychiatrist from Ullanlinna, suspected of murder and attempted murder, said earlier that he accidentally drove his car into the sea at Kauppatori.

His wife a psychiatrist suspected of murder drove a test drive car into the sea at Kauppatori in August 2021. In police interrogations, the man explained the situation as an accident.

He received a fine for endangering traffic safety. Now the man is suspected not only of his wife’s murder, but also of attempted murder in Helsinki at the same time when the drive into the sea took place.

However, the police have not confirmed that the fresh suspicion of an attempted murder is related to the events at Kauppator.

The events at Kauppatori started when the family was in a test drive car at Helsinki’s Kauppatori, looking at the sea rescue boat.

The car a total of six people were on board at the time of the incident, including the spouse of the man who is now suspected of killing him. In addition, the victim’s two children and the man’s two children and the family’s dachshund were in the car. Everything was saved.

During the interrogation, the man said that he had messed with the car’s steering devices and that he thought he had turned on Pak, when he accidentally gassed into the sea.

During the police interrogation, the man described the incident as “traumatic”. He said that he blamed himself for the situation. The man said he panicked in the situation.

“The situation was completely an accident and I had no intention of driving the car into the sea under any circumstances,” the man said during the interrogation.

In his own interrogation, the husband told about the situation in a similar way. According to him, the drive into the sea was “a completely pure accident”.

“He was about to reverse so that we could drive away, but the car went ahead. after that there was panic in the car,” the woman told the police.

Two children and four adults were rescued from the water with the help of the constable who jumped into the harbor basin and the boaters who were nearby.

The other people in the car had no claims in the case, so the police fined the man for endangering traffic safety and closed the investigation.

Man was imprisoned last December on suspicion of murder.

He is suspected of the death of his wife, who was born in 1975. The suspect is a doctor who has worked as a psychiatrist in Helsinki and the Uusimaa region.

The victim was reported missing on Friday, December 17, and the police immediately started a search. Later, the police said that the man suspected of the death had also reported his wife missing.

The man has admitted that he caused his wife’s death.

The man was arrested on Saturday morning in front of his house while he was moving the woman’s body into the trunk of his car. The crime came to light when people outside reported the strange movement.

According to the police, the death occurred on the night between Thursday and Friday. The act has been investigated as homicide, but according to Lehtonen, the name of the crime may still change to murder. Police are still waiting for the final cause of death report.

According to HS information, the suspected author’s medical rights were restricted for a year in April 2014. At that time, the man who specialized in psychiatry was only allowed to work in public healthcare under the supervision of another doctor.