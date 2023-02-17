Sunday, February 19, 2023
The death of Ullanlinna | In addition to killing his wife, the Ullanlinna psychiatrist is now suspected of attempted murder in August

February 17, 2023
The man is suspected of the attempted murder that happened in August.

City|Ullanlinna’s death

The man is suspected of the attempted murder that happened in August.

His wife the doctor suspected of murder is now also suspected of attempted murder.

The District Court of Helsinki will consider the demand for additional imprisonment on Friday. According to public diary information, the man is suspected of the attempted murder that took place in August 2022.

The news is updated.

