New riots broke out on Tuesday in the Indian state of Manipur. A photo spread on social networks showing the lifeless bodies of two students of the Meitei ethnic group who have been missing since July sparked protests and clashes with the police. Since May, there have been clashes between the Meitei ethnic group, mainly Hindu, and other ethnic groups in the region, particularly the Kukis, of Christian denomination. At least 175 people have died since then.

A new outbreak of violence in Manipur. Massive protests emerged on Tuesday, September 26, and continued on Wednesday in this northeastern state of India, after the publication on social networks of an image showing the lifeless bodies of two students.

They were allegedly murdered in the context of the interethnic conflict that pits the Meitei majority, mainly Hindu, against other minorities, particularly the Kukis, of Christian belief. The conflict has divided the region for almost six months.

Thousands of students took to the streets in Imphal, the state capital, to shout their outrage at the crime. Police fired tear gas on protesters and dozens of people were injured.

Students shout slogans during a protest against the murder of two missing students by unknown persons and for restoration of peace in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur in Imphal on September 26, 2023, during the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. (AFP Photo) © AFP

The Internet, cut off for five months, but reactivated last weekend, has been interrupted again to stop “the spread of misinformation, false rumors and other types of violent activities through social media platforms,” ​​indicates a order of local authorities.

The image of two lifeless young people catalyzes violence

Phijam Hemjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, disappeared on July 6. The two students belonged to the Meitei majority. According to The Indian Express, a photo published on Monday showed the young men sitting, with two armed men behind them. A second photo showed their dead bodies on the ground.

In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators. To further expedite this crucial… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 26, 2023



The murder left the parents of the young men devastated. “The look of her in that photo, she had never seen it before. It hurts me a lot. Such a deep look full of love and emotion. “Why did they kill two children?” lamented Kulajit Hijam, Hijam Linthoingambi’s father.

Local authorities confirmed the death of the two students. Biren Singh, the head of the government of Manipur, noted on his X account, his former Twitter, that the case has been transmitted to the Central Committee of Investigation (CBI) of India:

“The State Police, in collaboration with central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and identify the perpetrators of the murder of the two students,” Singh said.

Interethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis began in May

Although the public forces still do not know what exactly happened to the two students, the Police had indicated that the last known location of the couple was Lamdan, near the Churachandpur district, dominated by the Kukis, and where the murder allegedly occurred. An area not accessible to police forces due to the heavy presence of Kuki fighters, according to a police report submitted to the Manipur High Court last month.

These elements seem to indicate that the murder occurred within the framework of interethnic violence between the Meitei majority, which represents 53% of the population and lives in the most prosperous valleys of Manipur, and the Kuki minority, which constitutes around 25%. of the population and lives especially in mountainous areas, which are more difficult to access and poor.

Women take part in a candlelight protest on a street in Imphal on August 26, 2023, to condemn sexual violence against women and for peace in the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. (AFP Photo) © AFP

The conflict erupted on May 3 when a march of youth from the Kuki minority protested against a court’s request to classify the Meitei majority as “tribal,” a status that would allow them to occupy territories in the mountains occupied by the Kukis, and access government positions.

The city of Churachandpur, a predominantly Kuki territory, was the first site to witness violence, before the unrest spread to other areas. The Kuki tribes fear that the Meiteis will take away their jobs and ancestral lands.

175 dead and about 50,000 displaced since May 2023

Since May, several violent acts have raged in the region. At the end of July, the spread on social networks of videos of two Kuki women raped and forced to walk naked among Meitei men scandalized the entire country.

In total, these almost six months of interethnic violence left at least 175 dead and some 50,000 displaced.

In mid-July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the ultra-nationalist Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), came out of silence to affirm that his government was working towards a resolution of the conflict in Manipur.

“All Indians are with the people of Manipur, the state and central governments are working for peace”

Those few words were not enough to extinguish the lively criticism of the prime minister’s position, accused of favoring the Meitei Hindu majority and ignoring the demands of the minorities of Manipur.

Tuesday’s events prompted fresh criticism from Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, the main opposition political party: “For 147 days, the people of Manipur are suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the State ”.

For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the state. The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence has once again shocked the entire nation. It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponized… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 27, 2023



The regional government of Biren Singh, who belongs to the BJP, also had houses and churches destroyed in addition to the eviction of entire municipalities as illegal, depriving their inhabitants of their means of subsistence and reinforcing accusations of fueling the conflict.

With AFP, EFE and local media