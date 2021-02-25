Two brothers, citizens, aged 27 and 17, died after a vehicle drifting and deteriorating this afternoon, Thursday, on the “Emirates Transit” ring road towards Shaml, north of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Al Samam Al Naqbi, said that the operations room received a notification at 5 in the afternoon, stating that an accident had occurred and a vehicle deteriorated on Emirates Road, which resulted in the death of one person and the serious injury of the other.

He explained that, immediately after the accident, police and national ambulance patrols were dispatched urgently to the site of the accident, and it was found that it occurred as a result of the driver, who was accompanied by his brother, losing control of the steering wheel, which led to the vehicle’s deviation and deterioration several times, and he pointed out that the body of the deceased and the injured were transported. To the hospital, where the injured person died later in the hospital as a result of his severe injury as a result of the severe accident.

Al-Naqbi added that vehicle drivers must pay attention while driving and fully abide by traffic laws and regulations in order to preserve their safety from accidents that claim innocent lives.





