Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)

The Tunisian poet and academic, Mohamed Al-Ghazi, died today, Thursday, and the announcement of his death came a few hours after he announced on his official page on the social networking site “Facebook” that his new collection of poetry, titled “The Mountains are My Ancestors,” was soon to be published.

Muhammad Al-Ghazi is a Tunisian poet and critic whose poetic writings tend towards Sufism. He works a lot on the poetic image, which is transparent and profound at the same time. He also wrote a number of stories directed at children. He taught for many years in Tunisian universities, in addition to teaching for years at the University of Nizwa in the Sultanate of Oman.

Among his most important publications are “The Book of Water, The Book of Embers,” “How much I have given, how little I have taken,” “This is so much that I have taken,” “Descendant of Water” (poetry selections), “Like the night, I am illuminated by my stars,” and “There is Another Light.” » (Poetry selections).

As for children, he has published many works, including: “The Sad Voice of the Reed,” “The Kingdom of Embers,” “Spring Was a Beautiful Boy,” “Teach Me to Sing, O Squeak,” “The Drop of Water and the Rose Tree,” “The Child and the Bird,” and “Night After a Thousand Nights.” “One Night,” “Birthday Candles,” “The Palm Goes South,” “The Story of the Sea,” “The Hedgehog and the Rose,” and “Give Me Your Lamp, Aladdin.” He also released two plays, “The Station” and “Ibn Rushd.”

The works of the poet Muhammad al-Ghazi have received much praise. The Egyptian poet and critic Ahmed Abdel Muti Hegazy said about him: “Muhammad al-Ghazi speaks with the dialect of a child… His language captures brutal images and deep thoughts that amaze us,” while the late Yemeni poet Abdulaziz al-Maqaleh said: “ Each line of his poetry carries a deep and intense charge of Sufi connotations, and transports the reader to a world that approaches to move away and moves away to get closer… a world that develops from within… in which souls tremble and stand confused and contemplating, praising praises and continuing journeys and combustions.