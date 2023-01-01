The show also won the award for the best theatrical text written by Muhammad Al-Amin bin Rabie, and the award for the best male performance for the actor, Tawfiq Rabhi..

The festival’s jury awarded its special prize for the show (Appointment.Be) at the Bel Abbes Regional Theater, while the directing award was shared by Ahmed Razak for the show (The Fools) and Shahinaz Negwash for the show (The Banana Tree) at the Skikda Theater..

Actress Souad Jannati won the award for best female performance for the show (Mawad.Be) jointly with actress Amina Balhousine for the show (The Bachelor) of the Regional Theater of Oran..

The award for best music went to Bahr Bin Salem for the show (Al-Jathoom)..

The festival, which started on December 23, has shown more than 30 plays, including 13 within the official competition.