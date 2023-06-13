During the counter-offensive in the sector between Donetsk and Zapirizhzhia, according to various Russian telegram channels, another major Russian general was killed: the chief of staff of the 35th army of Russia, General Sergei Goryachev. The death occurred during a rocket attack and heavy Ukrainian artillery fire, Goryachev commanded Russia’s army in the area on the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Operationally, the death of a general is a very hard blow for any army, but it takes on a particular meaning for Russia’s very vertical one with some weaknesses in the chain of command. And it must be told and put in context to understand the importance of the event. First things first: it’s the first time since the beginning of the year that a Russian general has been killed again. According to Russian sources, he would be the fourth or fifth general killed in combat. According to official Western sources, the number rises significantly.

At the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine Goryachev was the commander of the 5th tank brigade, then during the war he rose to the post of army chief of staff. The death of the Russian generals is another sign of the difficult situation – logistical but also operational – of the Moscow army. Previously, according to the Mediazona list, the retired general Kanamat Botashev (who had enlisted in the Wagner Group), the commander of the 1st army corps of the DPR Roman Kutuzov (who died near Popasnaya in Lugansk region), the deputy commander of the 41st Army of the Central Army Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky and the deputy commander of the 8th Army Major General Vladimir Frolov.

These are very conservative numbers, the United States for example provides several. The American Department of Defense estimates double the dead as a minimum number, Pentagon intelligence chief Scott Berrier spoke of at least 8 Russian generals, then explaining who could ask him some questions that this is an unusually high mortality for officers. He reminded us that this number of dead Russian generals exceeds the number of dead American generals in 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

The United Kingdom gives an even higher number, which explains why there are now also non-first-ranking generals among the Russian chiefs of staff. In August, the Defense of London announced that ten generals had been killed, while according to Japanese intelligence, as early as February 2023, twenty Russian generals had died in combat.

Goryachev had forged ahead in the last two years, both because of the shortage of senior Russian cadres and because he was particularly esteemed by the Moscow command and by Gerasimov in particular. Until the beginning of 2022 he had headed a Russian military base in Tajikistan, and before that he had been the head of the operational group of Russian troops in Transnistria. That is substantially already in a theater of guerrilla warfare, real or hybrid.