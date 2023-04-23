The Syrian Artists Syndicate mourned, on its Facebook page, the death of Qanoua, saying, “The Artists Syndicate in the Syrian Arab Republic mourns the death of fellow star Muhammad Qanoua.. For the soul of our deceased, mercy and tranquility, and for us, his family and his loved ones, sincere patience and solace in this great affliction.”

Muhammad Qanoua began his busy career with the Syrian star Yasser Al-Azma in 1995, and since then, Muhammad has participated in successive parts of the famous comedy series “Mirrors”, in addition to other works.

Muhammad Qanoua also appeared in the series “Bab Al-Hara”, which documented life in Syria during the French mandate, and the actor was known as “Saeed Al-Hamimati”.

It is noteworthy that Qanoua posted on his Facebook page on Friday, the anniversary of his father’s death, saying: “Oh, Hilal, he passed away from my eyes and left, leaving a fire in the heart. May God have mercy on you and grant you paradise.”