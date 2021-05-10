The Spanish Foundation Caballero Bonald confirmed that the Spanish poet and novelist who won the Cervantes Prize,

Jose Manuel Caballero Bonald died in Madrid at the age of 94.

Caballero Bonald is best known for his poetic work and has won a number of literary prizes in Spain, including the 2012 Cervantes Prize, the highest literary award in the Spanish-speaking world.

Caballero published his first poetry compositions nearly 70 years ago.