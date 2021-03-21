This morning, Sunday morning, the Saudi journalist Mohammed Al-Wael died at the age of 74.

The deceased is considered one of the symbols of the press and media in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he spent decades in the profession that he loved, and included in its service until he became the editor-in-chief of Al-Youm newspaper for 14 years. According to Arabic.

Al-Wael began his career with the press more than 40 years ago in the newspaper “Al-Riyadh”, after which he moved to leading positions in “Al-Jazeera” newspaper, as well as heading the editor of Al-Masaiya.

The late man was known for his distinguished pen, clear opinions and firm positions, and he has many books, the last of which was the book of Witnesses of this Age, which he published at the beginning of the Hijri year. He also held many positions, and obtained memberships in media, literary and political fields.