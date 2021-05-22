During the exercises in Murmansk, two officers of the Wolverine SOBR of the regional department of the Russian Guard were killed. The incident was captured on video that he posted Telegram-channel “Military Observer”.

It is noted that the tragedy occurred during the landing of department employees from a Mi-8 helicopter. At the time of descent, the cable was broken, as a result of which two employees of the SOBR “Wolverine” died on the spot.

In the video posted, it is noticeable that the gusty wind literally prevents the helicopter from being level in the air and blows the device to the side. Nevertheless, Rosgvardia officers decided to carry out a landing on the deck of the ship.

Earlier it was reported that the victims were training near Murmansk on the shore of the Kola Bay. The command and personnel expressed deep condolences and promised to provide assistance to the relatives of the victims.