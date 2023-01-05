According to the website of a local funeral home, Bessie Hendrix died at a nursing facility in Lake City on Tuesday.

Bessie told local media on her 112th birthday that the secret of her long life lies in “hard work”, and her daughter stated at the time that her mother rarely took medication and enjoyed eating sweets.

Milestones

Bessie was born on November 7, 1907.

• She worked as a teacher and had 5 children, two of whom died during her lifetime, according to USA Today.

• During her life, she experienced many historical events, such as the two world wars, the Great Depression, the Spanish flu, and the Corona pandemic.

• Recently, the Los Angeles Gerontology Research Group named her the longest-living person in the United States.

Gerontology Research Group data shows that Hendrix’s death makes Eddie Chiccarelli of California the oldest living American.

Chicarelli will be 115 years old on February 5th.