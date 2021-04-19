Dean of Americans’ age, Hester Ford, passed away at the age of 116, leaving a large dynasty that includes about a hundred great-grandchildren, her family announced on social networks.

With doubts about her exact date of birth (1904 or 1905), Hester Ford was officially named dean for the age of Americans in 2019 from the Greenology Research Group that counts people over the age of 110.

She was born in South Carolina, in the southeastern United States, and grew up on a farm where she picked cotton and worked in the fields, before working as a babysitter, according to the local WBTV channel.

“She was representing the progress in our family, but also African Americans and their culture in our country. She was reminiscent of the long path we traveled as a people,” the family said in a statement posted on social networks.

Also, the Covid-19 epidemic is not the first pandemic that Ford witnessed, as it was during the teenage years that the Spanish flu pandemic began in 1918.

Described by family members as the “corner” of the family, this woman leaves behind her a large lineage of more than 280 individuals: twelve children, 48 grandchildren, nearly a hundred great-grandchildren and a parallel number of great-great-grandchildren.

She died on Saturday at home, surrounded by her family, according to “WBTV”, which did not mention the cause of death.

It is reported that the dean of human age today is Japanese Kani Tanaka, who is 118 years old.