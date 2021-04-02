Madrid (Reuters)

Lucas Torreira, the Atletico Madrid player, said that he dreams of playing in Boca Juniors, Argentina, so that he will be close to his family in South America, after his mother died of Corona recently.

Torreira, on loan from Arsenal of London, returned to his country, Uruguay, after his mother was infected with the fast-spreading virus.

Torreira, the Uruguayan national team player, did not participate much in the starting line-up for Atletico Madrid, and was a key player in the starting squad in only three league matches this season.

Torreira, 24, has a contract with Arsenal that runs until June 2023.

“I dream about playing for Boca and I will always say that,” Torreira said. “My agent was one of the first to inform them of my mother’s death. I don’t want to play in Europe anymore. I want to play for Boca, I have made up my mind and I will do it for my father.”

Atletico Madrid is the top of the Spanish League with 66 points from 28 matches, four points ahead of Barcelona, ​​the most beloved of the stalkers.

Torreira added, “I have to go back and focus on my mission with Atletico, whatever the circumstances, because the tournament will end in a month and a half, and I hope to win the Spanish League title at the end.”