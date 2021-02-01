The Melgar from Peru He communicated through his social networks the sad news of the death of Scooby, the mascot who accompanied the institution during the games and whom the supporters had taken to love. And from the club they fired him with all the honors.

“Today our faithful friend, Scooby, rests in peace, the most beloved and representative mascot of Arequipa and a loyal Domino fan, who always accompanied La Rojinegra in the stadium, on the flags and in the stands. SEE ALWAYS, SCOOBY! “Reads the message published on social networks by the centenary institution of Arequipa.

Today our faithful friend, Scooby, rests in peace, the most beloved and representative mascot of Arequipa and a loyal Domino fan, who always accompanied La Rojinegra in the stadium, on the flags and in the stands. ALWAYS, SCOOBY! 🐶❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/TwmCSexmZr – FBC Melgar (@MelgarOficial) January 30, 2021

The dog that roamed the city was always seen among the red-and-black stands – Melgar’s starting jersey is similar to that of Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario and Colón de Santa Fe.

Scooby arrived at the Monumental UNSA stadium every time he heard the chants of the fans and quickly won the affection of the Melgar fans. And that was endorsed with the news of his death with messages of pain from the fans, who did not take long to express their condolences, some with words and others with photos with the mascot.

The team led by the Argentine Nestor Lorenzo -Flaming addition last December after leaving his place as a Jose Pekerman. It is one of the teams in Peru with a strong international presence in recent times.

Melgar, founded in 1915, has two titles in professional football (in 1981 and 2015, in the year of its centenary). He had uninterrupted participation in the Libertadores Cup between 2016 and 2019 while he played the Cup South American 2020 and is preparing to do well in 2021.