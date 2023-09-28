Her daughter, Samar Salman Al-Otaifi, wrote on the social networking site “Facebook”: “The journey has ended, Orouba… Mama is in God’s arms.”

It is noteworthy that the artist Najah Salam was born in Lebanon in 1931, and became famous for her talent during school concerts. In 1948, her father accompanied her to Cairo, a trip that witnessed her getting to know the greats of art and the giants of singing, including Kawkab Al-Sharq, Umm Kulthum, the musician Farid Al-Atrash, his sister, the singer Asmahan, Sheikh Zakaria Ahmed, and others. .

In 1949, she recorded her first songs, “About Ya Ghannam,” and “O Hurt My Heart,” after which she launched her artistic career. One of her most famous patriotic songs is “O Most Precious Name in Existence, O Egypt.”