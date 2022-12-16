Mihajlovic was sacked from Italian coach Bologna last September, after he failed to win the first 5 league matches.

The Serb became coach of Bologna for a second term in 2019, and took charge during his struggle with leukemia.

During his career as a player, he spent a long time in Sampdoria and Lazio, and also coached the Serbian national team.

“You fought like a lion on the field and in life. You are a winner and you will remain a winner,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a tweet.

The news of Mihajlovic’s death, which was confirmed by his family in a statement, was immediately reported by major newspapers in Italy, where he spent the majority of his career and coached several clubs, including AC Milan.

Bologna said in a statement: “Farewell manager, you will always be in our hearts,” while Milan wrote: “Paradise will be filled with another legend. We will miss you greatly, Sinisa.”

Mihajlovic, who played in midfield and in defence, scored amazing goals from free kicks.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was “deeply saddened” by Mihajlovic’s death.

He said, “On the field, his free kicks embodied a passion and dedication to show the beauty of the game, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of sport. His death is a great loss for all of us.”

Triumphant march

• Mihajlovic grabbed attention when he won the European Cup with Red Star Belgrade in 1991, and moved the following year to Italy, where he joined Roma and then played for Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter.

• He won the Italian league title with Lazio’s golden generation in 2000, then won it with Inter in 2006 in the last year of his career as a player.

• His coaching career began in Bologna in 2008, before he took on the task of coaching Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Turin and Milan, where he spent less than a year in his position.