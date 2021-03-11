The death of the inventor of the “cassette tape”, at the age of 94

ABU DHABI (Al-Ittihad) – The Dutch engineer, Le Autens, the inventor of the “cassette tape” who revolutionized the field of audio content, has passed away.

The family of the 94-year-old engineer announced his death in his hometown of “Duisel”, the Netherlands, at the end of last week. The family has not been given any cause of death, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”.

He recorded the world’s first audio tape in the year 1963, after the means of recording music were records and gramophone.

It is believed that 100 billion tapes have been sold worldwide since this invention.

Utens was working in the product development department at Phelps, in 1960, and he tried to develop this technology. On August 30, 1963, Utens (then 37 years old) showed the recording tape at the Berlin Radio Electronics Show.

Otens reached an agreement with the company “Phelps” and “Sony” to secure his intellectual rights.

The late also contributed to the development of the compact disc, or what is known as the “CD”, during the eighties of the last century.