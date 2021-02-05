The death of the great Egyptian artist Izzat Al-Alayli

This morning (Friday), the able Egyptian artist and actor Izzat Al-Alayli died at the age of 86, according to a statement by his son Mahmoud Al-Alayli on the social networking site Facebook.

Izzat Al-Alaili was born into an Egyptian family in Bab Al-Sharia neighborhood in the heart of Cairo in 1937

Al-Alayli played nearly 160 roles over an artistic journey that began in 1962

And one of the most important roles of the late was in the movie “The Land”, which Youssef Chahine directed in 1970.

Among his most prominent works are “The Road to Eilat, the People of the Summit, Mansouriya, Al-Tout and Al-Nabut, and Al-Ekhtiar.” In the theater, Al-Alayli participated in several plays, the most important of which are “Welcome, O Bakwat, and The Revolution of Qaryat.