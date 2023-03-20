In the Yaroslavl region, the death of the drowned co-founder of Cream Soda Svirgunov was confirmed

The death of the founder of the Cream Soda group Dmitry Svirgunov, who fell through the ice, was confirmed in the emergency services of the Yaroslavl region. About it informs RIA News.

According to the publication, the body of a 34-year-old musician found in the Volga was identified. The fate of the brother of the artist Roman Svirgunov and his friend Georgy Kiselev, who, together with the founder of the team, fell through the ice, is still unknown.

The disappearance of Dmitry Svirgunov became known on March 20. It was reported that a company of ten people walked on the ice in the village of Dievo-Gorodishche. Five people fell through the ice, but only two were able to get out – 27-year-old Aristarkh Ukhtomsky and Valeria Derman. Ukhtomsky later died in an ambulance. Three – Dmitry Svirgunov, his brother Roman Svirgunov and friend Georgy Kiselev – were reported missing.

Earlier, representatives of the group shared the details of what happened.