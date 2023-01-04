The agency said that Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh mourned “one of Jordan’s prominent men and the Jordanian national and political stature, former Prime Minister Abdul Salam Al-Majali, who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty, after a life full of giving in serving the country and its Hashemite leadership in various positions of responsibility.”

Al-Khasawneh emphasized that “the virtues of the deceased, his great legacy, and the great services he provided over several decades, will remain fresh in the nation’s memory and a beacon for future generations.”

Al-Majali was born in Al-Karak in 1925, and he received the Jordanian Independence Medal of the first and second degree, the Renaissance Medal, the Jordanian Kawkab Medal of the first and second degree, and many international decorations, according to Petra.

Majali held the position of Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense between 1993 and 1995, and Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in 1997 and 1998.

He also held several other prominent positions, including Minister of Health, Minister of State for Prime Minister Affairs, Minister of Education, Advisor to King Hussein bin Talal, member of the Senate more than once, President of the University of Jordan, and Director General of the Medical Curative Institution.

Majali also headed the Jordanian delegation to peace talks on the Middle East.