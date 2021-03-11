The death of the former Jordanian Minister of Culture, the poet Grace Samawi, in Corona

The former Jordanian Minister of Culture, the poet Grace Samawi, died Thursday at the age of 64 as a result of complications from his infection with the Coronavirus, after a long march during which he went through various literary and cultural fields.

“We mourn with all sorrow and sorrow the death of the great poet who has the most beautiful and wonderful feeling and word, the sincere poet of Jordan and his son, the righteous poet, media and former Minister of Culture Grace Samawi,” wrote on Samawi’s Facebook page.

Close to the family stated that Samawi died as a result of complications from his infection with the Coronavirus, about twenty days after the death of his brother, sports activist Salim Samawi, also with the virus.

Grace Samawi was appointed Minister of Culture for several months in 2011.

Samawi, who was born in Amman in 1956, immigrated at an early stage in his life to the United States, where he studied English literature, philosophy and the art of media communication before returning to Jordan.

In 1987 he won the first prize for the best Arabic poem about the Palestinian uprising, after competing with more than four hundred Arab poets under the age of forty.

Samawi published a poetry collection entitled “Another Slip of Wisdom” in 2004, and he also worked in the field of translation and written journalism, and translated and published poems by American poets of Arab origin under the title “New Immigrants.”

The deceased was a member of the Jordanian Writers Association and the General Union of Arab Writers and Writers, and he was a member of a number of Jordanian, Arab and international cultural and voluntary committees and bodies.

From 2001 to 2006, Samawy assumed the position of Director General of the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, the most famous cultural art festival in Jordan.

For weeks, Jordan has witnessed an increase in the number of people infected with the Coronavirus, and the total number of infections in the Kingdom has approached 450 thousand, with more than 5100 deaths.