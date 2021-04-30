Shanghai (AFP)

Former China national football team captain Zhang Inwa died of a heart attack, the day after he celebrated his 48th birthday, local newspapers announced today.

The former international defender led his country in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan in his only participation so far in the World Cup Finals, and played 62 international matches, during which he scored 7 goals.

Zhang spent most of his professional football career in Dalian’s colors, and led them to win the league title 7 times.