Hernando Guerra García, first vice president of the Peruvian Congress, in his official photograph. Congress of Peru

Hernando Guerra García, first vice president of the Peruvian Congress and parliamentarian of the Fuerza Popular party, died suddenly during the early hours of this Friday, at the age of 60, in the southern region of Arequipa. The politician had arrived on Thursday afternoon to participate in Perumin, the convention that brings together mining experts and the industry’s main suppliers. Guerra García decompensated and lost consciousness while on the road, in the company of a friend. He was transferred to the nearest health center, the Punta de Bombón post, in the province of Islay, but the former spokesperson of the party led by Keiko Fujimori could not be treated because no doctor was on duty.

With his health against the clock, Guerra García was taken to the Manuel Torres Muñoz hospital, in the district of Mollendo, a distance of 40 minutes by car, but he arrived without vital signs and it was there where his death was certified. The health manager of Arequipa, Walter Oporto, has regretted the event and has explained the negligence by arguing that for years they have had a “deficit of medical personnel” in the area, so the Punta de Bombón post only serves from noon to seven p.m.

“The category of that establishment is 1-3 and its service is seven hours. We are making an effort to increase the number of workers, mainly doctors. The ideal is that they serve 24 hours. It is an issue where various health establishments are immersed. We hope that this problem can be solved soon in the Arequipa region. We have a deficit of 1,500 workers and the only way to solve it is to increase the budget,” he told RPP Noticias.

Hernando Guerra García was a businessman who became well known for promoting entrepreneurs on his television program. We are company and also in various forums. He published books about it. They stand out among them The damn secrets to being a successful entrepreneur (2006), The story of Mary. How to get business employees and business employers (2009) and Where is the wealth? The revolution of Peruvian entrepreneurs (2010). In terms of politics, he underwent several changes: during his youth he was a member of the Revolutionary Socialist Party, in the nineties he ran for senator for the Socialist Left, and a long time later he was a presidential candidate for the Peruvian Humanist Party and also for the right-wing group National Solidarity. and, finally, at the end of 2020 he joined Fujimorism as head of its government plan despite having been critical of its leadership on repeated occasions.

Regarding his death, the leader of Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori, said: “I regret and am deeply pained by the unexpected departure of Nano Guerra García, with whom I built a great personal relationship in recent years. He has been a very special friend throughout this time, for his intelligence, his integrity, his loyalty and his commitment. I hug his beautiful family and suffer with them. May God welcome you and give you the strength to endure this moment.”

Hernando Guerra García obtained a seat in the current Congress, with 55,987 votes. In this parliamentary period he chaired the Constitution Commission and last July he was named first vice president of the Chamber when he joined the list of legislator Alejandro Soto. According to the regulations of Parliament, an accessory must replace a congressman in the event of death, illness or accident that disqualifies him. The person who will assume Guerra García’s seat will be the sociologist Fernando Rospigliosi, former Minister of the Interior.

In his last public appearance, Guerra García praised the figure of former President Alberto Fujimori – sentenced to prison for crimes against humanity – for his fight against terrorism. “He knew how to make the decision and the courage to do what a lot of people are not capable of doing now in the face of criminal gangs because they are dying of fear and you don’t have to be scared when the country is in danger,” he said. It is expected that the remains of Hernando Guerra García will be transferred from Arequipa to Lima in the afternoon after the autopsy.

