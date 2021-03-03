The private secretary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God rest his soul, Ahmed Mahmoud Al Mahmoud Al Balushi, passed away at the age of 99.

Al-Balushi worked for more than 40 years as a private secretary to Sheikh Zayed, during his tenure as representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the city of Al-Ain, from 1958 until 1974.

Ahmed Mahmoud Al Mahmoud Al Balushi was born in 1923 in the Khurais area in Al Ain, where the family has moved in a number of areas of the city since 1958. When his grandfather died, Sheikh Zayed came to his father, may God have mercy on him and offered them condolences and said to them: “If your father died, then I am Your father .. ” His Highness ordered to take care of family affairs, and Al Balushi assumed the duties of private secretary until 1973.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

