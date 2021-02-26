Michael Somare, Papua New Guinea’s first prime minister, has died at the age of 84, his daughter said Friday.

Somari, known as “the father of the nation,” led the Pacific archipelago to independence from Australia in 1975 and served as prime minister four times.

His daughter Bethha Sommari said in a statement that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early February.

She added that many Papua New Guineans considered her father “father and grandfather.”

Before independence, Somare was Prime Minister of the Australian administration of Papua New Guinea.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote a tweet on Friday, saying that Somari was the founding father of a democratic and independent Papua and was a “great friend” of Australia.