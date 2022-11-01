The famous Egyptian chef, Osama El-Sayed, passed away after a struggle with illness, according to what the chef’s official page announced on the social networking site “Facebook”.

The chef’s official page published the news of his death today, Tuesday, after he was cut off from social media for several months, which raised many speculations about his health.

Osama Abdel Mohsen Al-Sayed is an Egyptian-American chef and chef, presenter of “From Osama’s Kitchen” program on “Sofrah” screen, nutrition consultant, author and TV presenter, Vice President of the Egyptian Chefs Association, and is one of the most famous chefs in the Arab world.

Chef Osama is the first to present a cooking program on the Arab satellite channels in 1991 entitled “Bilhana and Al Shafa” on MBC Saudi Arabia and the American ANA.

The last thing Chef Osama wrote on his accounts on the communication sites was his request for supplication, where he wrote: “My beloved, I hope that you will remember me on a day when I am in dire need of your supplication while I am in the hands of the Most Merciful.”