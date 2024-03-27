American artist Richard Serra, whose giant steel sculptures made him one of the most important sculptors in the world, has died at the age of 85, his lawyer, John Silberman, confirmed on Tuesday evening. According to American media reports, Serra died in New York State due to pneumonia.

Most of Serra's works, many of which are based on models made in Germany, are large and weigh several tons. He has created sculptures for more than 100 public places, from Philadelphia and St. Louis in the United States to São Paulo in Brazil, and German cities.