And her nephew, Tariq Nada, wrote on his Facebook page, “My aunt, the mother of the hero, the late artist Sharifa Fadel, passed away to the mercy of God Almighty. The funeral prayer in the Sayyida Nafisa mosque after the afternoon prayer and burial in the family graves.”“.
Who is Sharifa Fadel?
- She was born in Cairo in the thirties under the name of Fawqia Mahmoud Ahmed Nada, and her mother had a key role in supporting her artistically in light of her father’s opposition to her entering this field. She joined the acting institute, but did not complete her studies there.
- She appeared for the first time on the screen in the movie (The Father) in 1947. She worked for a short time on the radio with the famous journalist, Baba Sharo, before marrying the artist, Al-Sayyid Badir, who directed one movie for her before they separated..
- The musician, Mohamed Al-Muji, presented her with her first songs (Amanat, don’t keep me up, O Bakra), which was of an emotional nature, but she later distinguished herself in the popular template that opened the doors for her to fame..
- And she cooperated closely with the composer and singer Mounir Murad, who gave her a wide range of her most successful songs, such as (Haret Al-Saqqayyin), (Falah), (Sheikh Masoud), (The Night) and (Ah Min Patience). She also collaborated with great composers such as Riyad Al-Sunbati and Baligh Hamdi. And Sayed Makkawi and Mahmoud Al-Sharif.
- In the 1970s, she presented the song (Umm al-Batal), written by Nabila Qandil and composed by Ali Ismail, after the death of her son, Sayed al-Sayyid Badir, in the War of Attrition..
- She established a famous variety theater on Haram Street and gave concerts in many Arab countries, including Tunisia, Lebanon and Kuwait..
- She participated in a number of films, including (Haret Al-Saqqayyin), (Sultana Al-Tarab) and (Tal Al-Aqrab), and she also performed some musical plays..
