Egyptian singer Ali El-Haggar said through his personal accounts on social media that his younger brother, singer and composer Ahmed El-Haggar, died this evening, Tuesday.

And he wrote on his Facebook page, “Go to the mercy of God Almighty, my brother Ahmed Al-Hajjar. The funeral prayer will be held after the noon prayer at the Sayeda Nafisa Mosque.”

The Egyptian Ministry of Culture called the artist, saying in a statement by Minister Enas Abdel Dayem that “Arab music has lost a brilliant star distinguished by an authentic voice and a delicate feeling.”

She added that the late “made works that contributed to expressing the feelings of an entire generation, and they will remain immortal as signs in the world of modern and contemporary music.”

Ahmed El-Haggar was born in September 1956, the son of musician Ibrahim El-Haggar (1922-2000). He graduated from the Higher Institute of Arabic Music and began working in art while he was still a student.

He released about four albums and composed music for plays and series introductions. He also composed for a number of singers, including Mohamed El Helou, Medhat Saleh, Anushka, Mohamed Fouad and Hisham Abbas.

Among his most prominent songs are (Lammet the threads of the sun), (Ya I wish you come back), (Enough of you), (Farewell moment), (I wished), (May dreams), (Nostalgia), (Would my age), (Hawaki) and (Let us in tomorrow). ).