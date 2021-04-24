Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr has passed away, the owner of the famous crisis with the artist Mohamed Ramadan, who was the talk of social media sites throughout the last period.

According to local sources in Egypt, the pilot, Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr, was exposed to a health problem, as a result of which he died in the intensive care room, a few days after he received compensation of 6 million pounds for the damage he suffered from the Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan.

Earlier, the Egyptian Economic Court obligated the artist, Mohamed Ramadan, to pay compensation of 6 million pounds to the pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr, who suffered material and moral damages, due to a picture published by the Egyptian artist that collects him with Captain Abu Al-Yusr in the cockpit of the plane owned by the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority.

In October 2019, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority imposed a penalty on pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr to withdraw his license for life for violating safety standards while flying, in addition to revoking his assistant’s license for a year.

The artist, Muhammad Ramadan, took advantage of the image of the pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr to promote himself by publishing a video clip for a new song he called “You don’t search at the airport,” according to the lawsuit against the artist, taking advantage of the image of Captain Pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr in a demonstration scene in piloting the plane, what led To inflict severe financial and moral damages to him and to dismiss him from his work.

And there was a crisis that erupted between the artist Muhammad Ramadan and the captain pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr, after the Ministry of Aviation withdrew Abu Al-Yusr’s license for life, after Ramadan was allowed to enter the cabin of the plane and photograph inside it, after which the two parties entered into a legal and judicial dispute that ended with Ramadan fining 6 million pounds Compensation for the damage caused to Abu Al-Yusr.