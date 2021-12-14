Makhlouf grew up in the village of Bani Uday in Assiut governorate in southern Egypt, then graduated from the Faculty of Engineering at Cairo University, Department of Architecture in 1950, and was appointed as a teaching assistant and then a teacher after obtaining his doctorate from the German University of Munich.

Makhlouf was appointed director of city planning in Abu Dhabi in 1968 at the request of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE.

The architect assumed the tasks of urban planning in the emirate, and the establishment of a city planning department in the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and that was for about 7 years.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, mourned Makhlouf, and offered his condolences to his family.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said in a tweet on Twitter: “May God have mercy on Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf… he worked honestly and sincerely alongside the late Sheikh Zayed… one of the pioneers who contributed to drawing the urban plan for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi… Sincere condolences to his generous family.” .