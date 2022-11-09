The Egyptian Stock Exchange suspended trading on the company’s shares for some time before returning and resuming trading after receiving a statement from the company stating that the board of directors conducts the company’s business through the managing director, Nader Ghabbour, until a new chairman is chosen.

Ghabbour, who belongs to a family full of businessmen, had published last July his autobiography in a book entitled (Memoirs of Raouf Ghabbour: Experiences and Wills) about the Egyptian-Lebanese House in Cairo.

In his book, he recounted how he started his career with trade at the age of seven until he owned one of the largest car companies in Egypt, GB Auto.

The activities of his companies, which he started establishing in 1985, varied between manufacturing and assembling passenger cars, buses and tires, and it obtained the rights to sell and distribute the products of some of the largest companies inside Egypt, such as the Korean Hyundai, the Japanese Mazda and the Chinese Chery.