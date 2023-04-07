The Syndicate of Representative Professions mourned her in a statement, as did a number of her colleagues mourned her on social media, including actor Salah Abdullah, actress Sahar Al-Sayegh, actor Youssef Al-Sharif, and broadcaster Iman Al-Hosari..
And some of the late’s friends had revealed in March that she was undergoing treatment in a hospital, and they appealed to her fans to pray for her recovery..
Who is Sherine El Tahan?
- Sherine El-Tahan graduated from the Faculty of Commerce and started working as a broadcaster on the Nile Variety Channel, one of the specialized channels on Egyptian television, before turning to acting..
- She participated in the series (An Unknown Number), (A Temporary Name), (Al-Rakin), (The Seven Wills) and (Ramadan Kareem), and she also participated in cinematic films, including (The Dearest Friends)..
#death #Egyptian #artist #Sherine #Tahan #struggle #illness
Leave a Reply