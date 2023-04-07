The Syndicate of Representative Professions mourned her in a statement, as did a number of her colleagues mourned her on social media, including actor Salah Abdullah, actress Sahar Al-Sayegh, actor Youssef Al-Sharif, and broadcaster Iman Al-Hosari..

And some of the late’s friends had revealed in March that she was undergoing treatment in a hospital, and they appealed to her fans to pray for her recovery..

Who is Sherine El Tahan?