His niece, Samia Jaheen, wrote on Facebook that the late “relieved from the pain of the disease,” and that the funeral will be held on Monday afternoon at the Evangelical Church in New Cairo.

Sadek was recently transferred to the intensive care room in a Cairo hospital, after his health deteriorated.

The late artist was born in 1950, and was known for his supporting comedic roles, knowing that he had a record of more than 240 artworks.

His most prominent roles were in the series “Arabesque”, “Layali Al-Helmeya”, “Bawabat Al-Halawani”, and the movie “Al-Kif”.

Sadiq is expected to appear in Ramadan 2022 through the series “The Secret”, starring Hussein Fahmy.