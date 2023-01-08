The death of the Big Apple | Minister Andersson: Security companies must organize training and internal control carefully

According to Andersson, excessive use of force and violence are a very serious social problem, the seriousness of which should be understood by the management of companies.

Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left) says that he finds the death of Big Apple shocking. The minister commented on the matter Twitter– account on Sunday.

According to Andersson, it is extremely important that the events are thoroughly investigated.

Andersson also brought up the previously publicized police investigation into assaults by law enforcers in the capital region.

“Based on media information, it has not been a case of isolated cases. It is important that these cases are thoroughly investigated,” he tweeted.

Andersson said that recruitment practices, employee orientation and training, and internal controls should be carefully organized in security companies.

“It is the company’s responsibility to ensure that every employee knows the limits of their own authority and responsibility. A position of power must not be abused,” he continued.

According to the Minister of Education, it is clear that the activities of the entire sector must be examined critically, because the power to use force also requires special responsibility.

According to Andersson, excessive use of force and violence are a very serious social problem, the seriousness of which should be understood by the management of companies.

“Now, concrete actions are needed to ensure that companies operate effectively in the sector,” Andersson said.

On Saturday a woman caught by the guards died in a situation of force in Espoo’s Iso Omena shopping center. The police are investigating the matter as a homicide.