The death of the Big Apple | All six guards are suspected of murder

A 35-year-old woman died at the hands of security guards in the shopping center Issa Omena in January. The guards are suspected of manslaughter.

Espoo The preliminary investigation into the death of Iso Omena is nearing completion, says the crime commissioner Lauri Hakkala From the West Uusimaa Police Department.

According to Hakkala, all six guards involved in the arrest are suspected of murder. Back in May, only the four guards who held the victim were suspects.

A 35-year-old woman died on January 7 in an arrest situation in the shopping center Issa Omena. The customer of the shopping center had found the woman’s behavior disturbing, which is why the security guards started to remove the woman from the place.

The guards used force and took the woman to the ground. The woman died on the spot.

Preliminary investigation according to Hakkala, the material has been assembled and it has been sent to the so-called final statement procedure, where the parties concerned can take a position on the material.

The prosecutor decides on the final type of crime and the indictment.

If charges are brought, the case will be heard in court next year, according to Hakkala’s estimate.

The end of the preliminary investigation was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

Correction 10.7. at 8:24 p.m. In the introduction of the article, it was claimed that the guards will be charged with manslaughter. However, it is only a matter of suspicion, because the charges have not yet been brought, and the outcome of the prosecution is not known.