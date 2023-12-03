Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Egyptian artist Ashraf Abdel Ghafour passed away today, Sunday, in a traffic accident in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The late artist participated in more than 300 artistic works, and was famous for his dramatic works, especially religious works that were shown on television during the month of Ramadan.

Among the most famous works of Ashraf Abdel Ghafour (who passed away at the age of 81) are the series “Muhammad, the Messenger of God,” “Greats in History,” “Haroun Al-Rashid Series,” “Cairo and the People,” “A Knight Without a Horse,” and “The Accused, My Father.” », and «He is raised in pride.»

Abdel Ghafour, the former head of the Acting Professions Syndicate in Egypt, was one of the stars of the theater, as he participated in 35 theatrical productions, the most recent of which was the play “King Lear,” while he presented his latest dramatic work through the series “Rashid,” which was shown last Ramadan, starring Mohamed Mamdouh, And the daughter of the late actress Reham Abdel Ghafour.

Abdul Ghafour was born on June 22, 1942 in the city of Mahalla al-Kubra. He served as head of the Actors Syndicate from 2012 to 2015.