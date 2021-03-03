The daughter of US activist and human rights lawyer Vernon Jordan said today, Tuesday, that her father died at the age of 85.

Jordan grew up in the southern United States and became an influential leader in the American civil rights movement and the politics of Washington and Wall Street.

His role as Alem led him in Washington to the White House, where he was a close friend and advisor to former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Jordan never held a government post, but no one knew better than him how things were in Washington.

In a statement, Clinton and his wife Hillary described him as a “wonderful friend”.

President Joe Biden said Jordan was a lawyer and a high-ranking businessman who fought injustice all his life and was never afraid to disclose what was on his mind.

Biden added, “If we want to honor him and the other generation of civil rights activists, we must continue what they were doing.”