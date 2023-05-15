Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The Saudi actor, Fahd Al-Hayyan, died today, at the age of 52, after a heart attack. The late actor was distinguished in his artistic career, which spanned more than 30 years, with comedic roles that gained great popularity and popularity.

Al-Hayyan was born on March 22, 1971, and its beginning dates back to 1992 when he applied to the Culture and Arts Association, and participated in a number of series with secondary roles, until he was nominated to participate in the series “Tash Ma Tash” with Nasser Al-Qasabi and Abdullah Al-Sadhan, which was his real breakthrough in The world of comedy, where he began to appear in the second season of the work, and he was able, with his spontaneity and spontaneity, to draw attention to him, and he gained wide fame through the character “Hazar”, which he presented in different parts of the series.

In 2006, he opened a production company, and entered this field through the series “Ghachsham”, in which he starred, and became famous for the role of “Rashid bin Hawarish”, which he embodied over the course of 6 parts, to announce his retirement in 2014, then he retracted it after a while and returned to acting again.

He has more than 30 series in his artistic credits, including parts of the series “Tamasha”, “Ghashchem”, “The Million’s Journey”, “Hashtaqah”, “Mina and Fina”, “Ayyal’s Indiscretion”, “Souk Al-Haraj”, “Blind People” and “Take and Take ».