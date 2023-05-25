Luke Bennett’s death dates back to 2021 and the investigations have concluded these days: according to the expert, he could have been saved

The investigation into the disappearance of Luke Bennett. The young English footballer lost his life in March 2021, after he was electrocuted by hitting a high voltage cable with an iron stake while playing football with his friends. It is possible that the late arrival of rescuers on the scene cost the young man his life.

It was the March of 2021 when Luke Bennett, a 17-year-old boy from Chorley, England, broke into the football pitch of Euxton Villa FC.

He was with his friends and they had all come in from a hole in the fence to be able to play a game of football on the green lawn.

Suddenly, Luke and two other young footballers took a iron stake in hand and inadvertently have bumped with tool a high voltage cable that passed over their heads.

The three young men thus received an 11,000-volt discharge and all three fell to the ground unconscious. After a few minutes they woke up, but Luke had a new illness and is permanently collapsed.

The guys who were with him suffered alerted the emergency servicesbut when they arrived there was nothing left to be done to restart his dead heart.

Could Luke Bennett have saved himself?

This is the question that family and friends by Luke Bennett they pose and that inspires them to want the truth.

In those terrible moments it seems that there was a misunderstanding between the boys who called for help and the medical operators. The latter, in fact, would have gone to the city of Euxton, when instead the crime had taken place in the football field of Euxton FC.

The misunderstanding caused ambulances to arrive on site 23 minutes after the call.

Ian Schofieldthe cardiologist named as a consultant during the investigation, said that if help had arrived instead within 10 minutestherefore not taking a wrong turn, most likely the young man would be saved.

Two years later the ache of the family and friends of the young footballer it hasn’t passed yet. In fact, there are still many messages of condolence that continue to appear on social networks.