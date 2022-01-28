The Sudan News Agency said that the musician, Bashir Abbas, died after a long artistic career, during which he enriched the artistic scene with his tunes that formed the conscience of listeners and were sung by many singers.

The late man formed the conscience of the Sudanese people through his musical compositions and melodies sung by many artists and singers.

The Sovereignty Council’s obituary stated that Abbas “is considered one of the most prominent artistic and musical figures in the country in the field of composing music,” according to the Sudanese News Agency.

In a statement, the Sudanese Sovereignty Council described the late artist as “a pioneer of Sudanese music and an authentic intellectual, who worked throughout his life to spread and preach Sudanese culture inside and outside Sudan.”

His daughter, Alhan, wrote on her Facebook page, “He moved to the mercy of his master, satisfied and satisfied, my beloved father, Bashir Abbas, after a long illness, in Dubai Hospital in the UAE, and he will be buried in the land of his country, Sudan, in his hometown of Halfayat the Kings,” according to Reuters.

Bashir Abbas was born in the Halfayat Al-Muluk neighborhood in Khartoum North. He was attached to a love of music since his childhood, which was encouraged by his father, who gifted him the first musical instrument in his life.

He learned to play the oud and was particularly influenced by Farid al-Atrash. He joined the artistic orchestra of Omdurman Radio and began presenting his distinguished works before traveling abroad and moving between more than one western capital and city, which contributed to achieving a wide spread.

He composed dozens of musical pieces, including (My Mother), (Nahr Al-Jour), (Asia), (Melodies) and (Nabta). He also collaborated with a number of singers such as Abdul Aziz Muhammad Daoud, Aisha Al-Falati, Zidan Ibrahim and Insaf Fathi, as well as the Al-Balabil band.