Today, Thursday, the Syrian comedian Aziz Al-Ahmad, who gained great fame on social media by performing funny clips and advertisements, died at the age of 27, according to Al Arabiya.

Aziz was born in Riyadh in 1995. He is of Syrian origin, and is considered one of the famous comedians in Saudi Arabia.

He was suffering from a hormonal disease that affected his physical growth since birth. His family tried to treat him, but all attempts were unsuccessful.