Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died on Thursday night at her residence in Washington, was one of the great references of the Democrats in the Senate. His death represents a new factor of uncertainty for that bench, which enjoys a slim majority of only two seats in the upper house, at a time when disagreements in Congress, particularly between the factions of the Republican opposition, lead to the Federal government to temporarily close. Her disappearance reduces the advantage of the Democrats over the Republicans to a single senator, although the distribution of forces in the chamber will once again be the same as soon as Gavin Newsom, governor of California – the State that Feinstein represented – appoints a substitute.

Newsom must appoint a person to succeed Feinstein in the seat until November 2024, when his term expires. The 90-year-old senator had already announced that she would not run for re-election and three candidates were competing for the position: the progressive Barbara Lee, the congresswoman Katie Porter and the also legislator Adam Schiff, one of the members of the congressional commission that investigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Newsom, who had previously indicated that he would appoint a black woman since there is currently none in the Upper House, is now under renewed pressure to appoint a replacement as soon as possible.

The death comes at a delicate time. Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are racing against the clock to advance a temporary budget measure that covers the federal government’s expenses and prevents the paralysis of its operations starting this Saturday, when the US fiscal year ends. The measure has the support of both parties, but in the event of a very close vote, the Democrats would find themselves with one vote less.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died on September 29, in a wheelchair at the headquarters of the US Congress. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN (REUTERS)

Until the time of Feinstein’s death, the Democrats maintained a majority of 51 senators to the Republicans’ 49. With his death, and until his succession, the party’s seats in government are reduced to 50 and its distance over the opposition to a single seat.

Newsom “wants to be respectful and not appoint someone while people are still dealing with their pain,” declared Senator Tim Kaine, of Virginia, to the digital Political. But, at the same time, “we cannot afford to have one less either. “We really can’t.”

Feinstein’s death also creates problems in the parliamentary committees on which she participated. The senator had already been absent at the beginning of the year due to health problems between February and March, which left the Democrats without a majority in the upper house judiciary committee. Given the blockade of the Republican opposition, its withdrawal translated into the impossibility of carrying out appointments of judges for three months.

That’s when Feinstein, whose fragile health had forced her to move around the Capitol in a wheelchair, announced that she would not run for re-election next year, for what would have been her sixth term in the Senate.

Unlike then, the Republican Party has indicated that it will not place obstacles for the rival party to name a replacement on the judiciary committee for the deceased senator. On that occasion “it was not a real vacancy,” declared Republican Senator John Cornyn (Texas) according to publications The New York Timeswhen justifying the change of position now.

