Santiago Nose García died “last Thursday and without the intervention of third parties,” according to the Homicide prosecutor, Claudia Ríos, reported tonight to the press after the Godoy Cruz player was found dead last Saturday in his Mendoza department.

According to preliminary data from the Scientific Police and the autopsy, Ríos indicated that “there is no type of third party intervention” in the death and now it is a matter of determining whether there was “any instigation”, an investigation that is being carried out “in all the cases in which someone decides to take their own life, “he clarified.

The prosecutor reported that, according to the data collected, “approximately the date of death was February 4 (Thursday) at dawn.”

“It has been determined that there was no third party intervention according to the scenario in which this inspection was carried out,” he added.

Rios indicated that they are now trying to determine “if there was any instigation or help for the person to determine their own self-elimination.”

Regarding the firearm used to kill himself, the prosecutor maintained that “work is still being done to determine its origin, whether he had a firearm in his name and, if not, whether this weapon participated in another act.” , while clarifying that “this is something that is done in all procedures.”

Meanwhile, the taking of statements is continued from people with whom the victim had communication or an encounter in the last hours of life, whether they are family members or those around them.

This Sunday, as reported by the prosecutor, the mother and brother, who arrived from Uruguay and the former partner and mother of the Morro’s daughter -via Skype- and also a friend declared in court.

On the other hand, relatives, friends, colleagues and supporters of Godoy Cruz today dismissed the footballer’s remains in a wake room located in the town of Maipú.

In the vicinity of the room located on Yrigoyen Street, in the department of Maipú, belonging to Greater Mendoza, numerous fans of the ‘bodeguera’ entity also moved to offer their last goodbye to the footballer.

The mother and brother of the former “Tomba” soccer player traveled on Saturday night from Uruguay to be present at Garcia’s farewell.

In addition, Daniel Oldrá, the club’s soccer coordinator and team coach, came to the wake room when “El Morro” was consolidated as the starter, plus Jorge Curbelo, a former player of the entity; in addition to representatives of the Uruguayan consulate.

Around a hundred supporters, most of them wearing the “Tomba” shirt, dismissed the idol with applause and words of thanks.

The remains are expected to be transferred on a charter flight to Uruguay in the next few hours.

For its part, the Godoy Cruz leadership, led by President José Mansur, released an official statement today in which it “regrets” the death of the former player.

The notification, which was released on different social networks, is as follows: “The Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba Sports Club Board of Directors deeply regrets the death of its player Santiago Damián García Correa.

“We have been silent until now out of respect for whoever was our top scorer and his family, until they were duly noted,” the statement said.

The note adds: “we are obliged, in the face of the news and posts on social networks, to communicate, as it emerges from some journalistic media and as his intimate environment knows, that his drastic decision was taken due to personal problems that dragged for a long time, totally unrelated to the relationship with this institution. “

“However, we will wait for the closing of the case so that justice can explain this unfortunate fact,” continue the directors of “Tomba”.

Finally, the text indicated that the “club professionally accompanied the beloved” Morro through its medical staff and external professionals as well as in his human face at all times. Unfortunately no one could avoid his drastic decision. “

García, figure and idol of the team in recent seasons, was found dead on Saturday at his home.

Source: Télam