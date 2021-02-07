Santiago Morro García, who was found dead in his apartment, was fired this Sunday morning in a private room in Maipú, in Greater Mendoza. His mother and brother were there, who traveled from Montevideo on a charter flight, along with friends and colleagues from the Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba club. It was an intimate ceremony, closed drawer.

His family informed the judicial authorities that they want to transfer his body to Uruguay, but will have to wait to complete the repatriation procedures. It is estimated that this Monday at noon the plane would leave for Montevideo and, before that, the fans wait for the procession to pass in front of the Feliciano Gambarte stadium, home of the Godoy Cruz Club.

The last farewell to Santiago “Morro” García in Mendoza. Photo: Courtesy Oscar Zavala.

On the sidewalk of the room, located in the town of Gutiérrez, just four kilometers from the venue where he trained in the last five years, the fans came to mourn him and pay tribute to him. He was the top scorer for the Primera Nacional wine club, with 51 goals from 2016 to 2020.

It was a short but intense goodbye. There were tears, hugs and phrases of encouragement to the family. The club’s flags and jerseys filled the block in the hot noon.

His death caused commotion, much pain and anger because in the last year the conflicts between the player and the club’s leadership worsened and the Nose he was about to leave the team. They had already announced that he was not going to be part of the squad in the 2021 season and had to train separately from the team until he got a transfer, despite the fact that his contract with Godoy Cruz expired on June 30.

They paint a mural in honor of Santiago Morro Garcia, forward, Godoy Cruz’s historical scorer.

The Uruguayan soccer player was found dead on Saturday at noon, in the room of his apartment. He had not answered calls from his friends for three days and one of them decided to call 911 and enter the home with a locksmith. They found him in his bed, with a bullet to his temple and a .22 caliber revolver at his side.

At the farewell were some members of the technical staff, such as Daniel “El Gato” Oldrá, former figure and manager of the club; and former Uruguayan player Jorge Curbelo. Also the majority of the team, who had arrived by bus at dawn after doing preseason in Buenos Aires. No leader was present.

In his native country, the club in which Nacional de Montevideo made his debut ´ posted on his Twitter account: “There are no words or consolation. Immense grief for the death of one of the most beloved players and fans in the recent history of Nacional. We all cry for El Morro ”.

And in a later post he thanked all those who came to say goodbye to him from a distance: “Leave a flower, a letter, a T-shirt or a simple token of love towards El Morro, Thank you. The offerings tonight will go to his box and then be delivered to his family.

At 18 this Sunday a press conference of the prosecutor Claudia Ríos is awaited to know details of the judicial investigation, determine if it was a suicide and the approximate time in which he died.

The transfer of the body of Santiago Morro García. Photo: AFP

In an interview with Radio Nihuil in 2019, one of the many times that the Tombina leadership questioned his poor sports performance, the Nose He said: “I had several personal problems that were influencing my performance, it was not easy for me. They are not excuses. I want to be the scorer again, feel good. “

It was then that he left his most remembered phrase since his death was known: “We are not robots, we are not made of steel, things happen to us and that makes performance on the playing field not optimal.”

Mendoza. Correspondent.