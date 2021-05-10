The death of Sahar Al-Sayegh in “The Peacock” raises controversy

Umniah’s death, the character embodied by the actress “Sahar Al-Sayegh”, the heroine of the series “The Peacock”, sparked a state of controversy on social media sites, and represented a great shock to viewers, expressing their anger on social networks about her death, especially in light of the failure to end the workshops after the establishment of Zain, the first accused in the case of rape, by killing her in a car accident, in revenge for her filing a lawsuit and exposing them before public opinion, with the help of lawyer Kamal Al-Ostoul, whose character is the artist Gamal Suleiman, according to the Egyptian newspaper “Al-Ahram”.

A wish died, all dreams of innocence were lost, feelings of reassurance and safety were dispersed, and tears of despair poured down on a soul that wandered in the sky without a sin it had committed, as this poor girl dreamed of a simple life that was all love, tenderness, sympathy, security and stability.

The pioneers of social networks expressed their shock with the crying drama story, where the character Sahar Al-Sayegh presented one of her most beautiful roles in the drama series, and held all the strings of the character ably, carefully and with excellent preparation, whether for the external form and the general appearance of the character, or the internal ability to express the internal psychological breakdown of the girl Usurped throughout the events.

It should be noted that the series “Peacock” starring Jamal Suleiman, Samiha Ayoub, Sahar Al-Sayegh, Heba Abdul-Ghani, Rania Mahmoud Yassin, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Hala Fakher, Khaled Alish, Youssef Al-Asadi, Halim, Maha Nassar, Farah Al-Zahid, Dana Hamdan, Abed Anani, the series is screenplay and dialogue by Karim Al Dalil, supervised by Muhammad Nair, and directed by Raouf Abdel Aziz.