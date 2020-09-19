The Republican Majority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell. ALEXANDER DRAGO / Reuters

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell like a bomb on the United States electoral campaign on Friday, with an expansive wave that will transform all American politics for the next 50 days and whose potential long-term consequences are just beginning to emerge. to sense. The battle around the appointment of the new magistrate, which corresponds to propose to President Donald Trump, is from today the main campaign issue. The movements began just minutes after the news, with Ginsburg’s obituaries half-written.

He Supreme Court of the United States he is the ultimate interpreter of the Constitution. It is made up of nine magistrates, whose mandate is for life. The names are proposed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The magistrates are nonpartisan, but they are ideologically in tune with the president who appointed them and, therefore, with the historical moment in which they were elected. Until today there were five judges considered conservative in the Court and four considered progressive.

Gibsburg’s death opens a vacancy that, if filled with a Trump-nominated magistrate, would cement a conservative six-to-three majority in the nation’s highest judicial institution for surely decades. That court, Democrats fear, would block progressive advances for a couple of generations, or even reverse issues like abortion.

There has always been partisan tension around the Supreme Court, which is the last dam against the excesses of the president and Congress. But this tension got off the rails of tradition and norms in 2016. In February of that year, curator Antonin Scalia died. President Barack Obama nominated a moderate progressive magistrate, Merrick Garland. Republicans had a simple majority in the Senate, so they controlled the proceedings. The Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, decided to block the appointment. He didn’t even call Garland’s confirmation hearing. The argument was that it was an election year and that the next president should be the one to make the proposal. “The people have to have a voice” in the process, McConnell argued to the astonishment of the White House, Democrats and the judiciary.

Indeed, the people spoke. An eccentric candidate named Donald Trump won the Republican nomination despite skepticism, if not open opposition, from much of the party. The main reason why in November he had the disciplined vote of all Republicans was the possibility of naming Scalia’s replacement. In a conference, Mitch McConnell acknowledged that “the most important issue, the one that gave Trump 9 out of 10 Republicans, was the Supreme Court.”

According to subsequent polls, 26% of Trump voters said that the Court was the most important factor in voting. Of those who said that the Court was “the most important reason” for deciding the vote, 56% voted for Trump. That is, the possibility of changing the majority in the Supreme Court was a much more intense mobilizing factor among Republicans than among Democrats. Recent polls show that this is no longer the case, and Democrats have understood the importance of the Supreme Court. In a Pew poll, 66% of Democrats and 61% of Republicans said the appointment of Supreme Court justices is “very important” in their decision.

Trump more than met the expectations of the Republicans. As soon as he became president, he proposed to the conservative judge Neil Gorsuch, 50. The Senate, with a slim Republican majority, confirmed it in April 2017. To do so, McConnell had to use the so-called “nuclear option.” He changed the Senate regulations so that a simple majority would suffice, instead of the reinforced majority that was required until then, a safeguard that allows the opposition to block the appointment and forces the majority not to go to extremes. Democrats are still denouncing that appointment as a “stolen magistrate” from Obama.

The withdrawal of Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018, scheduled to have his replacement also appointed by Trump, led to the bitterest confirmation in recent times. Trump named 53-year-old Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh was mercilessly investigated and questioned by Democrats. His confirmation came again at the bare minimum and only after he had to answer about his problems with alcohol and gambling and an accusation of sexual abuse as a teenager.

The age and health problems of progressive Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were already a factor in this election campaign. Despite her extraordinary resistance, few missed that it would be difficult for her to last four more years in service. Her death six weeks before the elections makes that possibility an immediate and urgent reality. The Supreme Court factor had become a secondary issue in these elections, turned into a plebiscite on the figure of Trump and her scandals. No longer. From this Friday it is a capital issue.

Ginsburg was well aware of this situation. According to the public radio NPR, days before his death he dictated a letter to his niece in which he said: “My most fervent wish is that I not be replaced until there is a new president.” It’s his last wish, on his deathbed.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk – Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

Within an hour of the news, Mitch McConnell said in a statement what Republicans expected to hear and Democrats feared: “Americans re-elected our majority (in the Senate) in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we promised to work with the president. Trump and support his program, particularly his extraordinary appointments of federal judges. Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will be voted on in the Senate. ” The contradiction with 2016 is absolute, but not surprising. McConnell had already said he would renew any vacancies that occur. “It is the most momentous decision that can be made” in the Senate, he said at a conference this year, in terms of long-term impact on the country.

President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that … She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I’m actually sad to hear that. ” pic.twitter.com/6oKuL671qO – CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2020

Democratic reactions were immediate. The most important, that of candidate Joe Biden. “I’m going to be clear: the voters must choose the president, and that president must choose the replacement for Justice Ginsburg.” Within hours, McConnell and Biden, who was vice president in 2016, had swapped roles.

Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg. – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

Donald Trump, for his part, was giving a campaign speech when the news broke. Reporters asked him before boarding Air Force One and he reacted as if he was finding out at the time. “He had an incredible life. What more can be said. She was an incredible woman. Whether you agreed with her or not, she was an amazing woman. It saddens me to hear this. ” Later, she issued an official statement in terms of respect and mourning for the magistrate, without mentioning in the least the political situation that has been created.

It’s unclear whether Republicans could name Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. Procedures in the Senate take time, and a confirmation of this type typically takes two to three months. Going full throttle would add even more tension to a situation in which both sides are already stirring up the voters that this is the most important election of their lives and democracy itself is at stake. On the other hand, even if Biden won the presidency and the Democrats won the majority in the Senate, Trump remains president until January 20 at noon and the Republican senators remain in their seats until the end of December, so they could also do so in the interim period.

The situation also triggers attention in the Senate seats that are up for grabs on November 3. Republicans face a very difficult choice. 23 seats are voted in by Republicans and only 12 by Democrats. Of the Republicans, up to 13 are up in the air and could change hands. As of this afternoon, each and every one of the senators who are playing for re-election is in the eye of a political hurricane and they have to define in the next few hours what their position will be around the appointment.

The main factor of mobilization of the Republicans in 2016 returns to the fore four years later. But now, the mobilization is also on the other side. This Friday afternoon, the most frantic electoral campaign in decades has just been triggered by revolutions. Even more.