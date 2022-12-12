The death of Puotila | The police are looking for two witnesses who passed by the scene of Puotila’s death

The police have made progress in the investigation of the suspected murder.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are looking for two men who may have eyewitness accounts of the shooting that took place on Meripellontie in Puotila at the end of November.

The police in Itä-Uusimaa are investigating the incident that led to the death of one man as a murder. The suspected extortion related to the case is being investigated by the Central Criminal Police. According to the police, the act has indications of organized crime.

Director of investigations Mikko Minkkinen according to the preliminary investigation has progressed regarding the suspected murder. The suspect has been interviewed several times, and he has confessed to the act.

“There is only one suspect and it seems that there are no other persons involved,” says Minkkinen.

Police is looking for two men who were walking on Meripellontie at the time of the shooting. The police do not know the identity of the men, and it is hoped that they will contact the police. The men are not suspected of having anything to do with the act, but they would like to be heard as witnesses.

According to Minkkinen, the men want to be heard about the events, because they have passed near the scene.