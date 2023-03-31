Friday, March 31, 2023
The death of Punavuori | Two women and two men were arrested on suspicion of murder

March 31, 2023
in World Europe
City|The death of Punavuori

A 47-year-old man died as a victim of a suspected homicide in Punavuori on Tuesday.

Helsinki the district court imprisoned four people on probable cause on suspicion of murder in Punavuori. The detention proceedings took place on Friday morning in the Pasila police prison. All four were required to be arrested with probable cause as suspects of the act.

The police said on Thursday that they are investigating the suspected murder in Punavuori, Helsinki. A 47-year-old man was stabbed to death in a private apartment on Tuesday, March 28.

The police presented for arrest two women born in the 1990s and two men born in the 1960s. One of the women has previously been featured in the media due to participation in a pageant and suspicions of violent crimes.

According to the police, the man’s death was preceded by “some kind of verbal altercation between some of the people in the apartment”.

